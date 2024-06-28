Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Critical Analysis

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agilysys and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 4 0 3.00 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys currently has a consensus target price of $103.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Agilysys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

88.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Agilysys has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $237.46 million 11.78 $86.19 million $3.16 32.24 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 36.30% 15.52% 8.96% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -20.73% -9.03%

Summary

Agilysys beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides cloud applications, support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare applications. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.