Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Air T Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AIRTP stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.