Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:AISPW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 6,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
Airship AI Company Profile
