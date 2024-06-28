Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 80,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $63.05 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

