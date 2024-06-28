ALEX Lab (ALEX) Price Reaches $0.0787 on Major Exchanges

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $1.65 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.07767996 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,446,764.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

