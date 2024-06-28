Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $29.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00046511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,659,742 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

