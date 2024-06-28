Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.42. 4,076,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,750,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 29,894.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 179,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

