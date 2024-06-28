Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $289.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

