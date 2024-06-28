Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the May 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,839. Allient has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $27,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth $9,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

