Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Update

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,865,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,487,000 after acquiring an additional 996,152 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,069 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,850,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

NYSE EXTO remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Friday. 68,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Almacenes Éxito has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.