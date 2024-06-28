Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 339.02% from the company’s current price.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

