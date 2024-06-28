Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0.7%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $184.30 and last traded at $185.61. Approximately 3,995,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,157,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,097,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,578,000 after buying an additional 71,504 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 131,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

