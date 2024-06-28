Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

AMPS opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $679.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altus Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

