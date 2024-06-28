Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Amedisys stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

