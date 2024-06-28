American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Raised by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2,629.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,775 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,924 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises about 2.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,819,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,322,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,924,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
