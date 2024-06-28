American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Raised by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2,629.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,775 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,924 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises about 2.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,819,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,322,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,924,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Read Our Latest Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.