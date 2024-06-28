American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.26. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

