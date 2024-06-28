American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 470.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLI remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that American Lithium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 891,959 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

