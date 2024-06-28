Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

