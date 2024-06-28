Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.45. 3,518,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,304. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

