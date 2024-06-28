Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.67

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 356912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,103,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

