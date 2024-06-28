Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greif (GEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Greif (NYSE: GEF):

6/17/2024 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

6/7/2024 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Greif was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Greif Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Greif

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Greif by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $10,972,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

