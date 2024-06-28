Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $7.66

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on RWT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of RWT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.76 million, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

