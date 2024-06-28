Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 1.3%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.49 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47). Approximately 35,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 75,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

Angling Direct Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

