ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

