Anyswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.13 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Anyswap has a market cap of $67.29 million and $77.13 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00005936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.6058562 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $65.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

