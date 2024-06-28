Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in AON by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,041,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,062. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

