Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 4-7% yr/yr to ~$1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-5.000 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APOG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.94. 6,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,380. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

