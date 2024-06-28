Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.93 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $12,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

