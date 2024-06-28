Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.15 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 718.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $18.98 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00046352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

