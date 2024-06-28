Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 4%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.99. 2,524,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,118,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $816.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

