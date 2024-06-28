Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, an increase of 334.9% from the May 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 89.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,029. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

