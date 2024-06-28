Arbitrum Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $174.04 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.82455094 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 943 active market(s) with $172,495,803.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

