Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 5.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.11. 1,170,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,068,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

