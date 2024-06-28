Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.63 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $64.94 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

