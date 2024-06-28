argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.42.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $444.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.30. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in argenx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

