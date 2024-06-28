Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.44. 2,879,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $355.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

