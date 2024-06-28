ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

BANX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

