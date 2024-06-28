Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,220 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $72,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. 988,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.43. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.