Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 34,085 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $97,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

