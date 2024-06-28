Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 8,848 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,778. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

