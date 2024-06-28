Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Fluor worth $31,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %

Fluor stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 6,868,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,959. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

