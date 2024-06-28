Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $43,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 59.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Shares of ELV traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.92. 1,711,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,223. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

