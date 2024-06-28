Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555,088 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.89% of Eagle Materials worth $83,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 112.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.46. 643,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,878. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average is $236.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.