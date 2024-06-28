Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,581,389 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 148.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581,389 shares during the quarter. Core & Main accounts for about 1.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 173.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 114,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.94. 4,373,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.