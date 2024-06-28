Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 662.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $110.10. 12,439,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

