Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.24. 1,083,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.