Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,159 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $349,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.33. The company had a trading volume of 795,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.12. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $299.24 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

