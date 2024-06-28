Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 3,333 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

