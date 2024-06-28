Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $594,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 319.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 132,791 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 248,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

