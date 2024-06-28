Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

